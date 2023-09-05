Hertz Poor Customer Service Is Hurting The EV Rental Experience

With electric vehicles becoming more widespread, rental companies bet big on EVs. Hertz is among the most bullish, although its customers don't seem very impressed with renting electric vehicles. One Hertz customer shared their experience, which might reveal why people don't love renting a Tesla from Hertz. Hertz surprised everyone in 2021 when it announced plans to buy 100,000 Teslas and tens of thousands of other electric vehicles from other carmakers, including General Motors and Polestar. Despite bold claims, Hertz stepped down its electrification efforts. Its EV fleet remained essentially flat during the past two quarters, at around 50,000 cars. This is likely because its customers are not particularly in love with electric vehicles. That's one of the reasons why Hertz's Teslas spend more time in the parking lots than on the roads. Another reason is the company itself, with many customers complaining about not being offered enough information about driving a Tesla. Hertz could be extremely helpful to people on their first encounter with an electric vehicle. Still, the first impression is often negative because they don't care about customer experience. It is hurting not only the EV cause but also Hertz's business. Investing in electric vehicles and not educating customers is wasted money.



