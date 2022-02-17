Hertz President's Club Member Arrested On Cruise Ship For A Rental Over A Year Ago

Getting arrested for something you didn’t do, while on vacation, has to be bullshit of the highest order. But it happened to a New Hampshire man last week, when rental company Hertz had him arrested for allegedly stealing a rental, CBS News reports. The arrest happens just days after a federal judge ordered the company to make their rental theft records public. Charles Doucette was arrested February 11 as the cruise ship he was vacationing on returned to port in Florida. Both ship security and Customs and Border agents came into the cabin Doucette was staying in with his girlfriend, and arrested him. He now finds himself in Florida’s Brevard County Jail, and is now one of the hundreds of people claiming Hertz had them arrested for something they say they didn’t do: stealing one of the company’s rentals.



