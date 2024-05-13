Hertz Reverses Gas Charge For Tesla Rental After Internet Flogging

Renting a Tesla in California can have big benefits as it’s inexpensive to recharge when compared to a gas car. That was the thinking of Joshua Lee when he traveled to the Golden State earlier this year. Perhaps the last thing he expected was for Hertz to charge him $277 at the end of the trip for “refueling.”

After hearing the details you’ll wonder how on earth the rental car company ever came to that decision too.

First and foremost, Lee was a die-hard customer of Hertz. As he told The Drive, he has achieved “President’s Circle Status”, which is something I didn’t even know existed. The point is that he’s very familiar with renting from Hertz.