Fresh off its order of 100,000 Tesla vehicles, Hertz announces that it is growing its EV fleet with a new order of up to 65,000 electric vehicles from Polestar.

Last year, Hertz announced an important effort to electrify its fleet of rental cars, led by a massive purchase of 100,000 Tesla Model 3 vehicles.

More recently, the company added Model Y vehicles to the order.

The rental car company said that it expects to have all 100,000 Tesla vehicles by the end of 2022.