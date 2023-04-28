Hertz Stops Adding Teslas To It's Fleet - Customers Don't Want The Hassle Of Charging

Hertz appeared as the biggest Tesla customer in October 2021 when it announced plans to buy 100,000 EVs from the market leader. Two and a half years later, Hertz's love affair with electric vehicles appears to wane, with very few electric cars added to its fleet in the first quarter. Hertz boasted about transitioning its massive car rental fleet to electric vehicles, with plans to buy 100,000 Teslas by the end of 2022. The rental juggernaut also signaled an intention to purchase EVs from GM (175,000 cars) and Polestar (65,000 units), totaling 340,000 EVs. Considering Hertz currently has around 505,000 vehicles in its international fleet, the three agreements would have covered the electrification of 67% of its fleet. The plans were ambitious, but the end of 2022 showed that Hertz barely reached 48,000 electric vehicles in its fleet, most of them being Tesla.



Read Article