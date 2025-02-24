Hertz Strikes Again - Bills Customer $700 For Extra For On Time Rental Return

Rental car companies have long been the subject of customer complaints, but Vonecia Sullivan-Hill’s recent experience highlights a persistent issue at Hertz. What should’ve been a simple drop-off turned into a frustrating, Kafkaesque ordeal, with Hertz accusing her of keeping a car she didn’t have, despite all evidence to the contrary.

Hertz employs a range of strategies, with varying degrees of success. In Sullivan-Hill’s case, the company somehow managed to accuse her of keeping a car that was dropped off on time, apologize to that same customer, and then still send the supposed debt to a collection agency. It wasn’t until a local newspaper reached out for comment that the situation was finally resolved.