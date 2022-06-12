Hertz To Pay Customer's About $460,000 Each For False Arrests

Hertz announced today that it has agreed to settle 364 pending claims relating to its alleged issuing of false theft reports against its customers. The company will pay $168 million by the end of the year to resolve these disputes. The rental agency says that the agreement will settle about 95 percent of its pending theft report claims, which saw customers arrested, jailed, and, in one case, held at gunpoint by police officers who believed that a vehicle that had been legally rented was stolen. As I have said since joining Hertz earlier this year, my intention is to lead a company that puts the customer first,” said Stephen Scherr, Hertz’s CEO. “In resolving these claims, we are holding ourselves to that objective.”



