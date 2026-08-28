Hertz Used Car Warranty Carries A $100 Deductible For Some Claims

Buying an ex-rental vehicle carries risks, namely that the car has likely been abused by dozens, if not hundreds, of drivers. However, Hertz is stepping up to make buying one of its ex-rental vehicles significantly more appealing, announcing a new 3-year/100,000-mile limited powertrain warranty for eligible vehicles.

This warranty, provided free of charge, applies to most vehicles sold by Hertz that are 5 model years old or newer and have been driven fewer than 75,000 miles (120,700 km) at the time of sale. Crucially, this isn’t a bumper-to-bumper warranty; it’s limited to the powertrain, including specified components of the engine, transmission/transaxle, and drive axle.