Hey EV Drivers, Are You Ready To Dump Your iPhone Like You Got Rid Of Your ICE Car To Help SAVE The Planet???

Tesla CEO Elon Musk let rip at Apple during an earnings call over the tech giant's use of cobalt in its batteries, and fixation with controlling software used on its devices.



Musk, 50, went after Apple for its use of cobalt in its iPhone and Mac batteries and the famously-control it exerts over software used on its popular devices.



When asked about raw materials used in its car batteries, Musk said the company uses significantly less cobalt than Apple, whose headquarters is in Cupertino, California.







Read Article