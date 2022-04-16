Hey You Tesla Lease Speculators! The Party Is Over. Company To END Lease Buyouts.

The company did not say why it made this decision, but it may have something to do with wanting to cash in on sky-high used car prices.



The EV maker has updated the language on its website in the section dedicated to lease-end options under the "Eligibility" chapter as follows.



• All Tesla vehicles delivered on or after April 15, 2022 are not eligible for purchase.

• Third-party dealerships and third-party individuals are not eligible to purchase leased vehicles.



Mind you, the decision does not apply to users who signed a lease contract before April 15, 2022. They will still be able to buy the vehicle when their lease is over, although a purchase fee of $350 applies to cars delivered after April 13, 2019.



If you leased your vehicle before April 15, 2022, you may be eligible to purchase your leased Tesla. Review your lease agreement to see if you qualify.



For those customers who want to own the vehicle, Tesla continues to offer the option to buy it outright with cash or finance the acquisition with a loan.



