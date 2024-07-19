High Car Prices Forcing Buyers To Used Vehicles Over New

At Platts of Marlow, a Ford retail dealer that will celebrate 100 years in the Berkshire town in 2025, they’re contemplating life without new Blue Oval cars.

“Even now, there’s such a limited range of Ford models left to sell,” said Jim Platt, company chairman and son of the founder.

“Once we had as many as 30 but now we’re down to five. “The Fiesta, which used to account for 50% of our sales, is no longer made and the Focus will soon be dropped. These are the models we can sell to private, retail customers. Fortunately, we can still offer them the Puma, which is our best-seller.”