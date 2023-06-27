High Cost And Engineering Incompetence Lead To Growing F-150 Lightning Order Cancellations

The Ford F-150 Ligthing’s short, roughly year-and-a-half on the car market hasn’t been completely flawless.

It became a fire risk for a few weeks, causing the manufacturer to both idle the production plant and place a stop-sale on the truck until the issues were sorted. Ford says that manufacturing issues from its supplier SK On had caused some trucks to be built with defective batteries, but that was all sorted after a few weeks.

According to Tim Bartz, those fires didn’t affect the demand or confidence too much for interested parties, aside from delaying the fulfillment of orders. The real detriment to the F-150 Lightning’s buyers’ confidence is far less complicated.

The Ford F-150 Lightning is just too expensive.