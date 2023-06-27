High Cost And Engineering Incompetence Lead To Growing F-150 Lightning Order Cancellations

Agent009 submitted on 6/27/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:37:41 PM

Views : 276 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.theverge.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Ford F-150 Ligthing’s short, roughly year-and-a-half on the car market hasn’t been completely flawless.
 
It became a fire risk for a few weeks, causing the manufacturer to both idle the production plant and place a stop-sale on the truck until the issues were sorted. Ford says that manufacturing issues from its supplier SK On had caused some trucks to be built with defective batteries, but that was all sorted after a few weeks.
 
According to Tim Bartz, those fires didn’t affect the demand or confidence too much for interested parties, aside from delaying the fulfillment of orders. The real detriment to the F-150 Lightning’s buyers’ confidence is far less complicated.
 
The Ford F-150 Lightning is just too expensive. 


Read Article


High Cost And Engineering Incompetence Lead To Growing F-150 Lightning Order Cancellations

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)