High Diesel Prices Force More Truckers Out Of Business Forcing Prices Of Everything Upwards

If you pay attention to the news – transportation news in particular – then you’ve doubtless heard about the massive “shortage of truckers” that we’re experiencing in America and all the doom and gloom about the knock-on effects that this shortage will cause if it continues. Well, firstly, the idea that there’s a trucker “shortage” is bullshit because the industry is set up in an incredibly exploitative and untenable way, making it nigh-impossible to earn a decent living without killing yourself (or someone else), but if that’s not bad enough, soaring diesel prices are here to make everything way worse.



Read Article