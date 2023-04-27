High Gas Costs Force NYPD To Buy A Fleet Of Electric Mach-E Patrol Cars

Hefty fuel costs last year made it more expensive for us to get to work, but the rises were disastrous for police forces struggling to work with outdated budgets and thirsty patrol cars. Last year New York City spent over $100 million to fuel the nation’s largest municipal fleet of vehicles, an increase of 58 percent over 2021’s spend, the New York Post reported. But now the NYPD has set out an EV roadblock to stop runway fuel costs. The first of 100 electric Mustang Mach-E cop cars has been let loose on the city’s streets. NY’s police precincts already have hybrid vehicles at their disposal, which have helped to reduce gas spending and emissions, but this is the first time full EVs have been deployed as police vehicles in the city.



