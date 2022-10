New car prices may finally start declining in the coming months — but don't expect to pay much less on a monthly basis due to higher interest rates.

"To our clients who refused to pay above sticker for a new car, your patience is about to pay off," wrote Morgan Stanley chief auto analyst Adam Jonas in a note to clients on Monday. Thanks to stalling sales and a 17-month high in vehicle supplies, "deflation" may finally be arriving for new car prices, Jonas said.