High Paid Analyst Group Predicts Car Prices Will Rise Due To Trump Tariffs

Category: Misc News | Source: www.motor1.com

 Trump's 25 percent tariff on imported vehicles will become a reality on April 3. And on the surface, at least, the numbers don't look promising for automakers or consumers. 

 
Bernstein Institutional Services LLC, an investment research firm, published a report on Thursday detailing the monetary impacts this new tariff will have on prices, margins, and volume. Here's what you need to know.
 
The average new car in America costs $49,740 as of January, according to Kelley Blue Book. Bernstein predicts prices will increase 7 percent, or around $3,600, as a result of the tariffs. That would push the average new car price to a record high.


