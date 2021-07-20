High Performance Corvette Set To Roar Back With The 2023 Z06

In the next two years, Chevrolet dealers will add a high-performance Corvette to their lineups.

Chevy plans to launch a supercharged version of its midengine Corvette for the 2023 model year, the brand said in a statement Monday.



