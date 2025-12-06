High Performance Hyundai Ioniq 6 N Confirmed For Goodwood Festival of Speed Debut

It’s official: the long-awaited Hyundai Ioniq 6 N – Korea’s answer to the Tesla Model 3 Performance and the iconic BMW M3 – will finally be revealed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed next month.

This makes perfect sense because, as well as being one of the most highly anticipated events on every petrolheads’ calendar, the Goodwood FoS was where the sensational Hyundai Ioniq 5 N was unveiled back in 2023.

This summer will also mark three years since Hyundai revealed the RN22e concept, which previewed the incoming performance saloon and served as a rolling laboratory for the N division boffins to work on some of the technology that would go on to feature in its high-performance EVs.