High Performance Kia EV9 GT Caught Cold Weather Testing In Sweden

Kia's EV9 has already made a solid name for itself by being a great daily driver and an excellent proposal in the large zero-emission crossover game. Thus, we expect the upcoming GT to elevate its coolness further, especially since it will be the series' punchiest and most agile version.

 
Spied testing in a premiere in northern Sweden, where the engineers responsible for the fine-tuning phase were likely observing how the extreme cold affects multiple components, the Kia EV9 GT will look a bit sportier than the lesser models.


