Hilton To Install 20,000 EV Chargers At US Hotels

Agent009 submitted on 9/8/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:15:22 AM

Views : 382 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Hilton announced an expanded agreement with Tesla, which will result in mass installations of Tesla Universal Wall Connectors in North America.
 
The company intends to deploy up to 20,000 Tesla Universal Wall Connectors, introduced last month (watch first use video), at 2,000 hotels in the United States, Canada and Mexico, to create the largest EV charging network within the hospitality industry.
 
Installations will begin in early 2024 with a plan to offer at least six units at each of the selected hotels.


Read Article


Hilton To Install 20,000 EV Chargers At US Hotels

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)