Hiring Floodgates Are Open As China Prepares To Invade The Canadian Market

The floodgates are creaking open in Canada. Just as Tesla relaunched its Chinese-built Model 3 in the country, several of China’s most aggressive automakers are putting the pieces in place to follow it through the door. Geely, Chery, and BYD are all moving on the Canadian market.

As part of its preparations, Chery has brought two SUVs from its Jaecoo brand to Toronto, equipped with Ontario manufacturer license plates. Autonews Canada identified the vehicles as Jaecoo E5s, an all-electric SUV that starts at about $37,000 in Australia, where the currency is roughly at parity with the Canadian dollar.