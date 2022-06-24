Hispano Suiza Carmen Appears Goodwood, Is This The Ugliest Hypercar You Have EVER Seen?

Having officially returned to the United States earlier this year, attending the 2022 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance, and delivering a vehicle to their first American customer, Hispano Suiza has now marked an appearance at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed too.



For the UK event, which kicked off yesterday, June 23, Hispano Suiza has prepared a silver copy of the Carmen, with Michelin tires on its feet, which took on the famous hill climb with former Formula 1 driver, and brand ambassador, Luis Perez-Sala, at the helm.



