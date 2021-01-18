Hold Off On That New Car Purchase - Rolls Royce Has A New EV On The Way!

Rolls-Royce hasn’t made any official statements or announcements in regards to the prospect of launching its own electric vehicles, but Autocar believes there is a lot of evidence that confirms such a project is in the works.

The British publication recently received information about the existence of a full-electric Phantom prototype currently being tested in Germany, by Rolls’ parent company, BMW.

This prototype is essentially just a Phantom converted to run on electricity and used mainly as a powertrain testbed. However, the source report claims that the production model this mule will eventually spawn won’t simply be a Phantom BEV, but a unique model in its own right.



