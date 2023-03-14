Hold On To Your Stick Shift - Cambridge Wisconsin Is Hosting It's Annual Nudist Car Show

This August, in Cambridge, WI, a recreation club is hosting its Annual Nude Car Show. Two hobbies most people have never thought of combining, it appears there are nudists out there who not only appreciate cool cars but also, let's say, letting it all hang loose. This show will be held at the Valley View Recreation Club, a campground that apparently specializes in nudist recreation and amenities, hosting events like naked golf cart races, naked volleyball tournaments, and, obviously, naked car shows. There's no word on whether the car show has a theme, but now we're intrigued to know what types of cars the attendees prefer. We're guessing it won't be sports car owners, as recent research has shown that they have tiny wieners.



