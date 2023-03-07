Hold Your Horses - Scientists Claim Hydrogen Power Is Not As Clean As They Say

Global warming and climate change are already our almost everyday reality. There is no denial about that, except for conspiracy theorists who still mindlessly believe in the "climate change is a hoax" nonsense. Ordinary people like you and me can easily understand that burning fossil fuels and releasing vast amounts of CO2 into the atmosphere is a part of the problem.
 
But I suspect that regular people, like you and me, will have a hard time accepting that the greenest and the cleanest gas of them all could have a "dark side." Yes, ladies and gentlemen, a group of Norwegian scientists concluded that hydrogen has some global warming effect. And no, it's not a hoax.


