Holiday Shootout: Corvette Stingray vs Porsche Cayman GTS vs Audi R8 RWD

The 562bhp R8 Performance RWD may be the lowest rung in Audi’s ladder of mid-engined, ten-cylinder machines, but it’s a supercar alright. The ‘young entrepreneur’ types in the black-with-black-with-black current-shape RS6 knew it as they floored their V8 alongside with a dramatic bellow on the A55 to north Wales; the young lad with his nose pressed up against the smeary rear side-glass of an ageing Nissan Qashqai did too. Same for my neighbours, who congregated around it at the weekend, the point rather belligerently rammed home to them early this morning when Ingolstadt’s finest yelped into life on cold start and I selected Drive as quickly as I dared. It is low and wide, pointy and extravagant, loud, and it screams power and speed even if you don’t know the numbers, such as its £129,725 price tag, or the scope of its abilities. Supercar, I am.











