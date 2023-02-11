Hollywood Star Alan Ruck Crashes In Rivian Truck Into A House

A bizarre multi-car accident took place in Hollywood, Los Angeles, on Halloween night. The driver of a Rivian R1T smashed into several cars and crashed into the wall of a pizza restaurant. Later on, it surfaced that actor Alan Ruck was the one driving the electric pickup truck.

Social media is full of photos and videos from the crash scene that took place at the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard on Tuesday night at around 09:00 p.m. According to witnesses, the Rivian was traveling at high speed just before the crash.



