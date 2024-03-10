Hollywood Star Keanu Reeves To Race In Toyota GR86 Cup At Indianapolis Motor Speedway

In a random twist of reality, Keanu Reeves—Hollywood megastar and generally interesting man—is doing a one-off race in the Toyota GR Cup at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend. This isn’t the first time that John Wick has gotten behind the wheel, either.

Reeves made a short video on several social media channels thanking the series for the opportunity to race, but he didn't divulge too many details otherwise. According to Road and Track, Reeves will also be joined by YouTube star Cody Jones of the channel Dude Perfect, who is making his auto racing debut.