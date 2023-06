After soccer, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are setting their sights on Formula One.

F1 team Alpine has secured a 200 million euro ($218 million) investment from a group of investors that includes the actors.

French automotive company Renault Group — Alpine’s parent company — said Monday that the group has acquired a 24% stake in the team. It includes Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Effort Investments, which is led by Reynolds.