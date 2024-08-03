Homeland Security Had To Step In And Police Out Of Control Street Take Over In Texas

Takeovers and sideshows are a gross stain on automotive culture. These wild and usually unassociated afterparties prompt law enforcement to shut down events that draw enthusiasts from across the country, taking entertainment and economic support down with them. The same nearly happened this week with Lone Star Throwdown, a truck show staple in Conroe, Texas. Attendees dispersed after the show was over and assembled a meet of their own that was so violent and destructive that local Homeland Security stepped in.

Rumblings about the takeover started spreading after this year's Lone Star Throwdown ended on Feb. 25. The show's organizers quickly addressed it on social media, keeping most of the details unspoken while posting, "It’s a sad day when you have to fight to keep something you have worked so hard for because others were never taught respect." Word was that the contract for next year's show was at risk of being canceled as a result, and the Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management arranged a meeting with LST promoters on Thursday, March 6.



Read Article