Honda 0 Series EV Delayed Until At Least 2027

The Honda 0 Series Saloon has been delayed until 2027, the company confirmed to InsideEVs on Wednesday. Honda initially said that it would launch three models on its new "0 Series" platform this year: The Acura RSX, the Honda 0 Series SUV and the Honda 0 Series Saloon. Two of those are on track. But following a year of regulatory changes, tariffs and tax credit rollbacks, Honda pushed out the timeline a bit. The RSX will arrive first, in the "second half of 2026," American Honda Assistant Vice President of Communications Jessica Fini told reporters. Then the Honda 0 Series SUV will arrive later in 2026, with the 0 Series saloon "pushed into '27," she confirmed.



