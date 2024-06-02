Honda Airbag Recall: 750,000 Vehicles Need To Be Fixed - Is Your Model Listed Here?

Honda is recalling more than 750,000 vehicles in the US - across 16 models.



It is linked to a faulty sensor that can cause the front passenger air bags to inflate when they're not supposed to.



The recall covers certain Honda Pilot, Accord, Civic sedan, HR-V and Odyssey models from the 2020 through 2022 model years, as well as the 2020 Fit and Civic Coupe.



Also included are the 2021 and 2022 Civic hatchback, the 2021 Civic Type R and Insight, and the 2020 and 2021 CR-V, CR-V Hybrid, Passport, Ridgeline and Accord Hybrid.





