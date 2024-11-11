Honda Amaze Sketches Reveal New Small Sedan

Small sedans might be a dying species in North America and Europe, but in India, they’re still thriving. At the same time that Maruti Suzuki introduced the new Dzire, Honda published teasers of the rival Amaze, announcing its launch for December 4.

The Honda Amaze is primed to return with more upmarket styling and a touch of added sophistication in its third generation. Sketches always show the ideal version of a vehicle, with stretched proportions and exaggerated features. Still, it is evident that the new model will look more appealing compared to the its predecessor.