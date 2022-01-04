Honda And Acura Extend CPO Program To Vehicles Up To 10 Years Old

We are not calling about your car's warranty, but Honda might be. This week, Honda announced a new arm of their Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle program, called HondaTrue Used. Its existing program is expanding to include vehicles up to 10 years old. The goal is to appeal to younger buyers on a budget, who don’t have the cash for a new car, but want something they can really count on. The YouTube generation generation is savvy and a little bit suspicious. They do their research, watch videos, and want to know exactly what they’re getting. Automakers are creating new strategies to get them in the door—and then possibly keep them as customers long-term.



