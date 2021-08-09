Honda And GM EV's To Share Common Platform

Future Hondas and Chevrolets may have a lot more in common than they do presently. That's because Honda and General Motors will be solidifying their existing relationship by teaming up for the development of future electric vehicles, some of which will share the same platform. This includes models slated for the US market. The advantage, of course, will be to keep production costs as low as possible.



Sharing of vehicle platforms is a widespread trend within the automotive industry and there are many unlikely combinations, such as the Lamborghini Urus and comparatively humble Audi A4, both of which use the MLBevo platform. Honda's upcoming e:Architecture platform will also be used by GM.



