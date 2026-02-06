Honda Announces 8 Year / 100,000 Mile "Service Activated" Warranty In The UK

Honda has announced that from June 1st, all new Hondas will be covered by an extended eight-year ‘service activated’ warranty, covering up to 100,000 miles if serviced at a main Honda dealership. This is in addition to the standard three-year, 90,000 mile warranty.

Owners of any Honda model registered after April 1st 2026 will be able to unlock the extra warranty when the car is serviced at a main Honda dealership according to the annual service schedule. This extends up to eight years, but can lapse if the car misses the service or is looked at by a third-party garage.