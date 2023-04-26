Honda Announces New Mid- To Large-Sized Electric SUV In 2025

Honda has announced plans to launch a new mid- to large-sized electric SUV in the United States in 2025. Underpinning the vehicle will be the company’s Honda e Architecture EV platform which was originally scheduled to spawn its first model in 2026.

The Japanese brand confirmed plans for the new model during a recent presentation about its electrified future. While limited details were announced about the vehicle, Honda did confirm that it will be its first model to use the new Electric and Electronic (E&E) software architecture that supports over-the-air software updates.