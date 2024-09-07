Honda BLATANTLY COPIES The Porsche Badge Script For The Upcoming PRELUDE. NO BIGGIE Or BUSH LEAGUE MOVE?

Honda's decision to revive the Prelude nameplate for its new hybrid sports coupe has stirred some controversy among car enthusiasts. While the car itself looks stunning and promises an exciting driving experience, some eagle-eyed observers have noticed a striking similarity between the Prelude's badge and the iconic Porsche script.



The new Honda Prelude's badge features a bold, italicized font with a distinctive curve at the bottom, reminiscent of the classic Porsche name badges. This has led to accusations that Honda deliberately copied the Porsche script in an attempt to add a touch of prestige to their new sports coupe.



The similarities between the two badges are hard to ignore. Both feature a similar italicized font with a distinctive curve at the bottom, giving them a dynamic and sporty look. However, Honda has denied any deliberate copying, stating that the Prelude's badge is an original design that reflects the car's sporty character.



Some argue that the similarities between the two badges are merely coincidental, and that Honda was simply trying to create a unique and memorable badge for their new sports coupe. Others, however, see it as a blatant attempt to piggyback on the success and prestige of the Porsche brand.



So, what do you think? Is Honda's use of a similar script to Porsche's badge a harmless homage or a bush league move?






















