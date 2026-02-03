Honda Becomes The Latest Automaker To Build Cars In The US And Export to Japan Under New Trump Program

Honda will export cars built in America to its home market, Japan, for the first time in two decades. Starting the seconf half of 2026, the automaker will ship Acuras and Integras with similar spec to those sold in the United States. Two models are on the list of cars to be exported to Japan: the Acura Integra Type S and the Honda Passport TrailSport Elite. The executives of the automaker made the decision soon after the trade deal signed by U.S. President Donald Trump with Japan late last year opened the export borders to the Land of the Rising Sun.



Read Article