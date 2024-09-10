Honda Begins Experimenting With Artificial Sounds For EV Vehicles

Agent009 submitted on 10/9/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:17:19 AM

Views : 166 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Yep, it looks like Honda is emulating internal combustion cars with its future electric vehicles—like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N—but it’s taking it even further.
 
At an event showcasing tech destined for its upcoming “0 Series” EVs last week, there was a Honda e Digital UX Concept equipped with a very interesting add-on to its instrument screen: a video game-like car selection menu featuring some of the company’s greatest performance car hits. There’s the S2000, both generations of NSX, the Civic Type R, and even a HondaJet.


Read Article


Honda Begins Experimenting With Artificial Sounds For EV Vehicles

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)