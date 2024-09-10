Honda Begins Experimenting With Artificial Sounds For EV Vehicles

Yep, it looks like Honda is emulating internal combustion cars with its future electric vehicles—like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N—but it’s taking it even further.

At an event showcasing tech destined for its upcoming “0 Series” EVs last week, there was a Honda e Digital UX Concept equipped with a very interesting add-on to its instrument screen: a video game-like car selection menu featuring some of the company’s greatest performance car hits. There’s the S2000, both generations of NSX, the Civic Type R, and even a HondaJet.