Honda Begins Launching and Landing It's Own Rockets

Many of the carmakers we consider to be the legacy ones have at least one side business to their name, as they try to be as encompassing as they can. The majority of these side businesses have to do with research and development, and it is thanks to them that the automotive industry is advancing. But now, for the first time ever, one car company's R&D arm built, launched and landed a rocket. It's Japanese carmaker Honda I'm talking about, which this week impressed us all by announcing it is getting into the rocket making business. Well, sort of.

The rocket Honda independently put together is no Falcon 9 or Space Launch System (SLS). It measures just 21 feet (3.6 meters) in length, 33 inches (85 cm) in diameter, and weighs about as much as a car when fully fueled, namely 2,900 pounds (1,312 kg).



