Honda Can Build A Prelude Type R But Management Doesn't See The Point

Agent009 submitted on 5/22/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:58:20 AM

Views : 538 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

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Honda enthusiasts holding out for a non-electrified performance Prelude can stop waiting. Senior brass from the Australian arm have shut the door on a turbocharged engine and a manual gearbox, locking the coupe into life as a hybrid-only “lifestyle vehicle.”
 
The company’s Australia president and CEO Jay Joseph addressed the question at a media event during the local launch of the new hybrid. Asked whether a manual turbo variant in the mold of the US-spec Civic Si or the Japan-only Civic RS was on the cards, his answer left little room for interpretation.


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Honda Can Build A Prelude Type R But Management Doesn't See The Point

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