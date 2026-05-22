Honda Can Build A Prelude Type R But Management Doesn't See The Point

Honda enthusiasts holding out for a non-electrified performance Prelude can stop waiting. Senior brass from the Australian arm have shut the door on a turbocharged engine and a manual gearbox, locking the coupe into life as a hybrid-only “lifestyle vehicle.”

The company’s Australia president and CEO Jay Joseph addressed the question at a media event during the local launch of the new hybrid. Asked whether a manual turbo variant in the mold of the US-spec Civic Si or the Japan-only Civic RS was on the cards, his answer left little room for interpretation.