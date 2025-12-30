Honda Clears The Air- The Prelude Will Remain A Gutless Wonder, No Performance Models

We're not sure exactly when they started, but rumors about Honda building a Prelude Type R have been flying. When Honda announced the 'Lude would have the Civic Type R's front suspension, that certainly added some intrigue to the possibility of a high-performance trim. But it's gotten to the point that Honda can no longer ignore the reports. The Japanese automaker is now clear about its plans for a quicker Prelude. If you crave speed, you'll be disappointed. One of the more recent reports came from Best Car in Japan. The magazine, which is rather notorious for unsubstantiated rumors, reported that Honda was planning two versions, a Type S and a Type R, arriving in 2026 and 2027, respectively. The Type S would actually have less power than the hybrid thanks to a 1.5T engine. The Type R would get the Civic Type R's engine.



