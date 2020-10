While IndyCar noted its commitment to hybrid power earlier in the year, the series has reconfirmed its plans this weekend, this time with more detail and a few amendments.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, IndyCar has postponed the introduction of this new engine package from 2022 to 2023, but the series has confirmed that both of its current manufacturers—Honda and Chevrolet—have signed on for long-term deals that should last “well into the end of the decade.”