Honda has finally confirmed that the new Prelude—yes, that Prelude—will hit US shores next year. Before you grab your snapback and yell “VTEC just kicked in, yo!” like it’s 2002 again, calm yourself. This isn’t the screamer from your Fast & Furious-adjacent dreams. Instead, it’s Honda’s polite nod to sporty coupes, dressed up in a hybrid-electric powertrain, possibly packed with enough simulated driving gimmicks to make even a cynical enthusiast go, huh, okay then.



Read Article