Honda Confirms Rebadged Rugged Pickup Will Be Sold In The US In 2028

From wild rumor to official confirmation in just a few weeks, Honda is getting a proper pickup truck. As media reports have speculated, Mitsubishi will do most of the heavy lifting. The two Japanese automakers have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop a Honda-badged model based on the Triton, with sales scheduled to begin in 2028. Okay, maybe “develop” isn't entirely accurate, given it’ll likely be a badge-engineering effort. The agreement marks the first complementary vehicle-supply initiative between the two companies. It also gives Honda a quick way to enter a segment where it currently has no pickup offerings in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region. At the same time, Mitsubishi stands to benefit from increased production at its Thai factory.



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