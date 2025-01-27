Honda Considers Producing An Electric Type R Model - Are You Interested?

Like many automakers, Honda is diving into the the world of electric vehicles. But unlike some, Honda seems determined to ensure its future EVs still pack enough excitement to get your heart racing. This could eventually lead to an all-electric Type R. Does that prospect excite you, or does the idea of a Type R EV make you cringe?

Toshihiro Mibe, head of Honda’s BEV Development Center, admits that crafting an electric vehicle that captures the spirit of a Type R is no easy task. But Honda appears ready to tackle the challenge head-on.