Honda Dealer Speaks Up After Quoting $7000 To Fix A Loose Wiring Harness Connection That Was Repaired For $125

A Dallas-area Honda dealership is defending its quote of nearly $7,000 for a repair to a 2023 Odyssey after a viral TikTok video suggested an independent mechanic could resolve the issue for just $125.

Jonathan Morsinkhoff (@morsinkhoffrealestate), the vehicle’s owner, posted a video last week alleging that Honda Cars of Rockwall quoted him thousands of dollars to fix an airbag warning light, only for his longtime mechanic to complete the work quickly and cheaply. The story prompted widespread debate among viewers and drew attention from Motor1, which covered the original incident earlier this week.