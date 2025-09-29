Honda Dealer Tags $15,000 Greed Fee On To Every Civic Type R

The new-car market might have cooled off from its pandemic frenzy, but some dealers just can’t kick the habit of gouging customers and damaging their brand’s reputation in the process. Honda of Fort Myers is a prime example, quietly stacking $10,000 to $15,000 on top of every Civic Type R it sells. That’s not speculation either; a salesperson at the dealer openly confirmed that to Carscoops, and that might not be the most maddening part of it all. The car sparking outrage on Reddit is a 2025 Civic Type R with Boost Blue Pearl paint and a black interior. On the dealer site, it’s listed for $47,975, and in fact, there’s a button to “Unlock Best Price,” which asks for a bunch of personal information before saying someone will be in contact. Don’t worry about giving up that info either, because on the same page, Honda of Fort Myers says “we don’t just sell cars – we welcome you into our family. Let us be your trusted partner for all your automotive needs.”



