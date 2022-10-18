Honda Dealers Concerned They Will be Left Out In The Cold With Sony Partnership

Honda dealers across the United States fear being cut out of Honda and Sony’s plans to sell electric vehicles in the country.

The two companies recently confirmed that they will sell their first EV in the U.S. by 2026, adding that they want to implement an online-only sales model. This has raised questions among Honda and Acura dealers about how they will be included and how the vehicles will be sold and serviced.

“These issues are certainly a concern,” general manager and vice president of Paragon Honda and Paragon Acura in Queens, New York, Brian Benstock told Auto News. “The best path forward is with the dealers.”